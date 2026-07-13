North Philadelphia recreation centers open late during Summer Night Lights program

Two North Philadelphia recreation centers are kicking off the Philadelphia Police Department's Summer Night Lights program with extended hours, community events, live music and family-friendly activities.

From July 13 through August 14, Summer Night Lights will operate Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Penrose Recreation Center and Winchester Recreation Center.

Each night, visitors can enjoy free games and activities, food, resource fairs and a chance to engage with police officers in "welcoming neighborhood spaces."

"When our young people have safe places to gather, positive mentors to connect with, and meaningful activities for five evenings per week, during those hours when violence is most likely to occur, we're creating opportunities instead of risks," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "The strong partnerships that make Summer Night Lights possible are integral to our shared commitment to investing in the future of our city."

Two additional community block parties will be held on the following dates in August: