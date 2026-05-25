Neighbors fed up with sinkhole in North Philadelphia

Residents in North Philadelphia said a sinkhole continues to cause headaches for drivers, and now trash is seeping into the hole.

This sinkhole is located along the 2400 block of W. Seybert Street, down the street from Girard College. Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia they have reported the problem to the city, but so far, nothing has been done, all while debris and trash are filling the hole.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the City of Philadelphia about the neighbors' complaints and what crews can do to fix the problem.

So far, the city has not responded.