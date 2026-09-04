Gas station employee robbed at gunpoint of daily deposit in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are looking for a man who made off with a North Philadelphia gas station's cash after robbing an employee at gunpoint Monday, police said.

Authorities said the robbery happened at the Global Gas Station at 2200 West Allegheny Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The employee was leaving to take the previous day's deposit to the bank when a hooded suspect approached him as he was putting the cash into his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling into the parking lot in a newer-model Hyundai Elantra around 11:15 a.m. The suspect waited about 90 minutes for the employee to come outside, police said.

After the robbery, the suspect was seen driving west on Allegheny Ave. Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie and baseball hat.

It is unclear how much money the suspect made off with.

The Hyundai had a temporary tag with the numbers 4691-295, police said.

Philadelphia Police

If you have any information on this incident, call police.