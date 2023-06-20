Norristown celebrates 2nd Annual Juneteenth Street Jubilee

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Families of all backgrounds came to celebrate Freedom Day. The event honors June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free.

Nia Oden-El shared what it meant to her, as one of dozens of vendors.

"It's gratifying. It's powerful. It's spiritual. It's us," Oden-El said.

There was something for everyone. Children performed their own Hip-Hop and R&B music while showing off their artwork. The grill was hot and serving up barbecue. And many said it was a great way to come together.

Dynera Mitchell from South Philadelphia said it was especially important for the Black community.

"It means, so happy to be celebrated. that they acknowledge us, and it's just a blessing to be able to come out a celebrate," Mitchell said.

Parents also used this day to teach an important history lesson to their kids.

"Just to understand that there's a reason why we're having this event," Tony Darden, from East Norriton, said. "The struggles that we went through to get to this point, and the liberties that they have today."

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates just more than 10% of neighbors in Montgomery County are Black.

But organizers said celebrating Juneteenth is about making sure everyone feels included.

"It's a celebration of Black culture and Black heritage," Tracie Henry, the Special Events Coordinator for the Municipality of Norristown, said. "By no means it is a Black event. It's an American holiday. It's an American event. It's open to everyone and it's a celebration of everyone."

Organizers say events like Juneteenth are important in creating a stronger and more unified community.