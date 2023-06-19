Temple University hosts "Juneteenth for Juniors"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - In Temple University's Center for Anti-Racism, the walls are decorated with Black art and the shelves are stacked with books on African American history as kids learn about the significance of Juneteenth.

"People came to tell them they were free when they didn't know," student Zynah said.

Clearly, Zynah knows her history.

June 19, 1865, was the day that the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that they had been freed from slavery. It was almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

"We presented the information to them in an age-appropriate way. And not only that but they can understand the importance of a day like this," Timothy Welbeck, of the Temple's Center for Anti-Racism, said.

In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, also called Freedom Day, the Center for Anti-Racism invited about 50 kids from North Philly for a morning of self-love affirmations, artwork, and open dialogue led by local artist Seraiah Nicole.

"It's so important for young people to have this message of freedom and self-love because just because we've endured so much doesn't mean we can't have fun. And that doesn't mean freedom can't look how we want it to look," Seraiah Nicole said.

And to the soulful sound of the Black national anthem, Temple staff, students, and community members stood in unity for a moment to reflect on the progress of African Americans in the 158 years since liberation.