AAMP hosts annual Juneteenth Block Party in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted a Juneteenth Block Party on Arch Street on Monday.

The holiday honors June 19, 1865, as the day the last enslaved Black people in the United States learned they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.

From live performances to a ceremony honoring Black ancestors, a large crowd enjoyed this year's festivities in Center City.

"For all of the unity and love that's being shown today, I'd like to see it every day," Albert El said.

El is a Civil War reenactor and since growing up in Philly, he's been able to watch the city transform the way the holiday has been recognized.

"This is not just for one day," El said. "This is integration of history. All of this is our history."

The event brought people from all different walks of life like Denzel Velasquez, who came with Avenues to Independent Living.

It's a New Jersey-based company that provides resources and access to different events to people with special needs, including this federal holiday also known as Freedom Day.

"When I was in a special school, we didn't know about this," Velasquez said. "So, it's important that you get the education so that you know about it."

Dillon Gilligan, who's a direct support professional for Avenues to Independent Living said it's important that everyone can celebrate Juneteenth.

"Everybody that comes here can be exposed to a different side of culture, a different side of life and a different group of people celebrating in the way that they celebrate," Gilligan said.

Aside from all the fun at the block party, the museum also offered free admission on Monday as a way to celebrate their 47th anniversary as the first institution in a major city dedicated to African American heritage.

"It's just a peaceful thing and I think the world should have more of this," Velasquez said.