Most of Friday will be dry and cool before nor'easter expected to intensify. Here's the weather forecast.

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect through Sunday, mainly for the Jersey Shore. Coastal flood warnings are in effect, as well as a wind advisory and high wind watch for portions of the coast.

While most of Friday will be dry and cool, winds will pick up into the evening as the nor'easter is expected to intensify as it moves north.

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By the evening, showers may begin down the shore, but heavy rain is not expected. Coastal flooding is possible at high tide.

It's best to get out during the day, if possible, but overall, the shore remains a completely different story. It's not a beach or ocean day.

Strong northeast winds continue to pile that water toward the coast, with rough surf, significant beach erosion and additional rounds of coastal flooding expected through Saturday.

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As the weekend nears, the models are beginning to trend a little more in line with one another, and that trend brings the storm closer to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. The result is that the potential impacts will likely be greater than they would be if the storm moved farther east.

Here's a breakdown of what we are looking for now.

Clouds will increase Friday, and a few showers may rotate inland from the shore by evening, though the majority of the day looks dry in the city.

The weekend is still the trickier part of the forecast. Saturday turns cooler and cloudier with highs only in the mid-60s.

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While a few rounds of showers are possible, it doesn't look like a washout around Philadelphia, but there is more rain working in during the daytime.

As we approach evening, that chance increases. Plan on wet conditions Saturday night.

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Sunday is the wildcard. There is still some potential for the nor'easter to loop or retrograde back toward the coast as it slows down, which could bring some showers with periods of heavy rain back into the area.

For now, that looks more like a shower chance than a major storm for Philadelphia, but Sunday impacts are now likely across the region, not just the shore.

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Shore locations will likely be the worst late Friday and Saturday. While the storm will be closer Sunday, it looks to weaken considerably, lessening the overall threat. It will still be windy, with flooding and coastal erosion, but shouldn't be quite as active as Saturday.

The pattern improves considerably next week. Monday trends drier, then sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rebounding well into the 70s.

So, the bottom line: NEXT Weather alert continues at the shore through Sunday. Coastal flooding, strong winds, dangerous surf and beach erosion remain the primary concerns, while inland impacts from the nor'easter are considerably less significant, though a few rounds of showers could mean impacts on any weekend outdoor plans.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 69, Low 55

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 65, Low 60

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 64, Low 58

Monday: Clearing out. High 70, Low 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 75, Low 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77, Low 67

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