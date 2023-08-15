No criminal charges filed after 2021 Vineland deadly police shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A state grand jury has decided not to file any criminal charges after concluding the deliberation regarding the death of Joshua Gonzalez, a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Vineland police officer in 2021.

CBS News Philadelphia covered the police shooting when it occurred on Dec. 18, 2021.

A chaotic early morning scene involved Gonzalez recklessly driving a construction backhoe and striking vehicles.

Vineland police officers responded to the scene and attempted to stop Gonzalez for 30 minutes, during which he caused severe damage to several residences and vehicles, including an ambulance, three police SUVs and a sedan, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

With the backhoe, Gonzalez flipped over police vehicles and attempted to hit the police cruisers that were approaching him.

The incident concluded with Gonzalez being fatally shot by a Vineland police officer.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to give first aid after the shot was fired, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dramatic video shared with CBS News Philadelphia showed the moments the Gonzalez pushed a police cruiser until it flipped onto its side.

Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police. They were treated and released.