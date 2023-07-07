Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line service due to overhead wire issues

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- For a third morning in a row, New Jersey Transit service is being impacted by overhead wire issues.

NJ Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service are suspended in both directions.

The agency blames Amtrak overhead wire issues for the disruption.

Just yesterday, the Northeast Corridor line was suspended between Trenton and Metropark due to similar issues at Metropark. Amtrak service was also suspended between Philadelphia and New York. 

On Wednesday, hundreds of NJ Transit riders were stuck on a train near the Maplewood station because of power issues. Service was impacted on the Morris and Essex line, as well as Gladstone. 

CLICK HERE for the latest information from NJ Transit.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.