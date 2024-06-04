New Jersey primary elections are taking place today. Here's what to know before hitting the polls.

Polls open for NJ primary elections. Here's a look at who's running. Polls open for NJ primary elections. Here's a look at who's running. 01:56

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Jersey, and voters are hitting the polls in some key races.

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez and his son are both facing Democratic challenges.

Not only is a U.S. Senate seat up in the air, but this is the first election in decades when voters will see a different ballot design.

When is the NJ primary and what time do polls open?

The New Jersey primary is taking place this year on Tuesday, June 4.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to cast their ballots.

Use this link to find your polling location.

What's different about the NJ primary ballot

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled to scrap the "County Line," a cornerstone of New Jersey politics in which party-endorsed candidates received the most prominent placement on the ballot.

This year, candidates in the Democratic primaries are listed simply by the offices they are seeking.

The lawsuit was brought on by Rep. Andy Kim, who is running to replace Menendez in the Senate, while the incumbent is currently on trial for federal corruption charges.

Who are the NJ primary candidates?

A total of three Democrats -- Patricia Campos-Medina, Lawrence Hamm and Kim -- and four Republicans -- Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Justin Murphy and Christine Serrano Glassner -- have thrown their hats in the ring for Menendez's seat.

Menendez himself filed to run as an independent.

In his son's closely watched race, the younger Menendez is running for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives against Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Kyle Jasey in the Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District. Anthony Valdes is the lone Republican candidate.

Another race to watch is 87-year-old Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. facing a challenge from Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah.