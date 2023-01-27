Watch CBS News
Georgia woman wanted for fatal stabbing in Germantown arrested

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown earlier this week has been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. Police said 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is in custody.

Charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime are approved for Rodgers, police said.

According to police, Rodgers fatally stabbed 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia in a third-floor bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday.

Algheraibi was pronounced dead at the scene.

