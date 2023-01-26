Georgia woman wanted for fatally stabbing man in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman is wanted for a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown section that happened earlier this week, the city's police department said Wednesday night.

Authorities said Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, is wanted for stabbing a 25-year-old man on the third floor of a bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street on Monday.

Police identified the stabbing victim as Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia.

Authorities said the stabbing happened just before noon Monday. Police responded to reports of a person screaming on the 300 block of Hansberry Street.

Medics pronounced Algheraibi dead on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

Police said they've approved charges for murder, robbery, burglary, theft and possession of an instrument of crime for Rodgers.

2017 black Kia Sorento stock photo Philadelphia Police Department

Authorities said Rodgers could driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento with the Georgia tag: CUS-1413

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you're urged to contact Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).