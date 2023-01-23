Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday. 

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests were made at this time. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 2:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.