Police: 25-year-old fatally stabbed in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.
Police say a 25-year-old was found with a stab wound to the right side of his neck, under his chin inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street just before 12 p.m. Monday.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
No weapon has been recovered and no arrests were made at this time.
