Nick Sirianni was snubbed for COY, but it's not a big deal. Here's why.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans were furious on social media Wednesday after the Associated Press announced finalists for several NFL awards, and they had every right to be.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was snubbed as a finalist for the Coach of the Year award, despite leading Philadelphia to an NFL-best 14-3 record – the most regular season wins in franchise history – the No. 1 seed in the NFC and playing a role in helping develop Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate.

Sirianni's Eagles were also one of the top offenses in the NFL. They had two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and scored the most points in the regular season in franchise history.

The list goes on for Sirianni to be under consideration for Coach of the Year.

But, in reality, it's not as big of a deal as it was made out to be.

Why? Let's take a trip down memory lane to when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

During that season, former head coach Doug Pederson was a finalist for the award with Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings, Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Pederson didn't get the respect he deserved in the voting process, but he was the true winner when it was all said and done.

Pederson received one vote, the same amount as Belichick, as McVay won the award and ran away with 70% of the vote.

Sirianni, despite not being a finalist, finds himself in a similar position to Pederson's 2017 Eagles.

Both teams were the best team in the NFL that season, No. 1 seed in the NFC and had MVP candidates at quarterback in their second season at the helm.

Pederson also beat three of the other candidates for Coach of the Year that season. He beat McVay in the regular season, ripped Zimmer's defense apart in the NFC championship game and outcoached Belichick's Patriots on the biggest stage.

Sirianni has a chance to follow a similar path to Pederson and beat a finalist for Coach of the Year in the NFC title game when they meet Kyle Shannahan's San Francisco 49ers.

Sirianni has already beaten the other two finalists. He beat Brian Daboll of the New York Giants three times, including the playoffs, and Pederson with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Shanahan, Daboll and Pederson all have cases for Coach of the Year.

And Sirianni was definitely snubbed.

But in the grand scheme of things, it's not the biggest deal.

It worked out for Pederson in 2017 in the long run.

Maybe Sirianni, who isn't shy to show his emotions, will have the last laugh like Pederson did in the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks in Arizona.