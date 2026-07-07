Hockey fans can snap a photo with the Stanley Cup in North Wildwood this summer. Here's how.

The Stanley Cup is headin' down the shore.

On Friday, July 17, former Philadelphia Flyers left winger Nick Deslauriers will bring the Cup to North Wildwood's Seaport Pier.

Fans can take pictures with the Stanley Cup from 1-6 p.m. and then head back to the pier, located at 2201 Boardwalk, for a party from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Deslauriers spent nearly three seasons in Philadelphia after being signed as a free agent in July 2022.

The Flyers traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes in March 2026 in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.

Deslauriers went on to win a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes, and last month they signed him to a two-year, $1.5 million contract during the team's parade.