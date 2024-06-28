How many picks do the Philadelphia Flyers have in the 2024 NHL draft?

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers received news this week that no one expected for another two years. Matvei Michkov, drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, is coming over from Russia.

Danny Briere took a home run swing in his first draft as Flyers general manager last year. Whether Michkov develops into the superstar many expect remains to be seen, but the Russian winger making the jump after one year is a win for the Flyers.

Now, Briere embarks on his second draft as GM — and it's just as important as the last. The Flyers have at least nine picks, including two first-round selections, in this weekend's draft.

Michkov doesn't change much. The Flyers still need more skill, and they need more centers. The draft is a good place to start.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 NHL draft from a Flyers fan's perspective.

How to watch the 2024 NHL draft

The two-day NHL draft begins Friday night with the first round and ends Saturday with Rounds 2-7. Fans can watch the first round on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rounds 2 through 7 will air on ESPN+, the NHL Network, Sportsnet and SN1 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Flyers draft picks 2024

The Flyers' front office has yet another busy draft ahead, with at least nine overall selections in the 2024 NHL draft including two first-rounders.

Last year, the orange and black made nine selections, including two in the first round. The Flyers have 10 picks, including four in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL draft.

The Flyers could have an additional second-round pick (36th overall) in this year's draft.

Here are the Flyers' 2024 NHL draft picks.

Round 1: 12th overall

Round 1: 32nd overall (from Florida Panthers in Claude Giroux trade)

*Round 2: 36th overall (conditional from Columbus Blue Jackets in Ivan Provorov trade)

Round 2: 51st overall

Round 3: 77th overall pick

Round 5: 148th overall pick (from Vegas Golden Knights)

Round 5: 150th overall pick (from Los Angeles Kings)

Round 6: 173rd overall pick

Round 6: 177th overall pick (from St. Louis Blues)

Round 7: 205th overall pick

*Columbus has until the end of the first round to decide whether it's sending Philadelphia this year's second-round pick or next year's.