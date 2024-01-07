NFL odds: Philadelphia Eagles open as betting favorites vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in wild card round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles lost five of their final six games to end the regular season, but they're still favored to win in the playoffs next week.

The Eagles are 2.5-point betting favorites on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook, despite another ugly showing to end the regular season. The line opened with the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites but has since moved.

Philadelphia suffered a number of injuries in the 27-10 loss against the New York Giants, including to key players A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts.

Hurts came back into the game before the starters were pulled, but Brown never returned due to his knee injury. Right guard Cam Jurgens and safeties Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship also all left the game with injuries.

The status of DeVonta Smith still remains unclear after he didn't play against the Giants in Week 18 or practice at all last week.

Overall, the Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread in the 2023 season. Since Sirianni took over the team in 2021, the Birds are 7-10-1 as an away favorite, per TeamRankings.

The game between the Eagles and Bucs isn't the first between the two teams this season.

In Week 3, the Eagles defeated Tampa, 25-11, at Raymond James Stadium.