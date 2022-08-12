"Philly didn't want you, Indy didn't want you": Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz hit with tough questions from reporter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a new home for the 2022-23 NFL season and it's a short drive down Interstate 95 from the City of Brotherly Love. Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders by the Colts during the offseason and will now face his former team twice this season.

Philadelphia is known for being tough on its athletes, but one sports reporter from the ABC affiliate in Washington D.C. hit Wentz with some brutal shots in a recent one-on-one interview.

"Philly didn't want you, Indy didn't want you, do you think this is your last chance to prove you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL," Scott Abraham asked Wentz.

His response?

Philly said goodbye.



Indy didn't want him after one season.



I asked @cj_wentz if he believes that this opportunity with the @Commanders is his last chance to prove that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.



His response 🔽🔽. More tonight on @7NewsDC. pic.twitter.com/6FCbSQ1BWE — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 11, 2022

"I don't really think about all that stuff, for me, I'm playing the game I love, and I have the most confidence of anybody in myself to play at a high level to be a part of something special here with this team," Wentz said. "I don't put all that pressure on myself. People can feel that way, people can say what they want. I have no issue with that, it is what it is. For me, I don't think in those terms, I think how can I get better today, so I can get better tomorrow."

The Eagles will head to Washington to play the Commanders in Week 3 and Wentz will be back at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 14 for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Birds.

The Eagles play their first preseason game Friday night against the Jets at 7:30 p.m. All eyes will be on QB Jalen Hurts, but CBS Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo has five other players to keep an eye on.