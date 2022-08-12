Watch CBS News
All eyes will be on Jalen Hurts in Eagles' preseason opener against New York Jets

By Ross DiMattei

Eagles open preseason against New York Jets Friday night
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No need to wait for the end of summer for the start of football. Eagles fans are heading to the Linc as the Birds host their preseason debut with the New York Jets.

Football is back, and Friday night's game should be worth tuning in to, at least for a little while since Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced the starters will probably play a series or two.

All eyes will be on starting quarterback Jalen Hurts tonight and throughout the rest of this season.

Many believe the Birds will go as far as Hurts is able to take them, and this year is all about how much progress he can make as a passer.

Last year, Hurts showed glimpses of greatness, but everyone wants to know if he can be more consistent and establish himself as the face of the franchise going forward.

Sirianni said Hurts has been leaning on veteran players and coaches for advice, and that's true of all the young players on the team.

"Older guys are helping younger guys, you see that all over the field and good teams have that communication with coaches and players and that's what guys that are hungry for football knowledge do," Sirianni said. 

Friday's game against the Jets is one of three preseason games for the Eagles, but it's the only one at home.

It's scheduled to kick off around 7:30 p.m.

