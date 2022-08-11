Eagles vs. Jets: 6 players to watch in preseason opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Football season is back. The Eagles will open Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Here are six players to watch during the game:

Jalen Hurts

It's not finalized, but head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters this week that the starters are expected to play one to two series against the Jets.

But regardless if it's a three-play series or two extended ones, everyone's eyeballs will be on Hurts from the moment he steps on the field at Lincoln Financial as he continues to try and prove he's the Eagles' franchise guy.

It's preseason, so you can only take so much from each game, but Friday will be our first look at the Eagles' new offense with A.J. Brown as the No. 1 wideout, which leads us to our next point.

A.J. Brown

Hurts has targeted Brown more than any wideout, according to multiple reports out of training camp. Fans got to see a sneak peek of that during open practice last week when the new duo connected on a touchdown pass.

Now, they'll get to see it during a live game setting.

The Eagles won't reveal their entire offense, but it will be interesting to see how Hurts and Brown look in their first game-action together after a couple of weeks of camp and working during the offseason.

Britain Covey

In the past, the Eagles have had their fair share of training camp and preseason darlings that are underdog stories. Players like Paul Turner, Henry Josey, and Raheem Mostert all come to mind.

Britain Covey fits that mold.

The undrafted wide receiver from Utah is a longshot to make the squad, but if he does, it will be as a returner.

Covey, listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 173 pounds, is undersized but he's apparently stood out as a returner during camp and the Eagles could certainly use his help. They ranked near the bottom of the league in kickoff and punt returns last season.

At Utah, Covey was an All-American returner and scored five touchdowns – four punts and one kickoff return.

Covey should have a real opportunity to showcase those returning skills Friday night.

He also caught nearly 200 passes and recorded 2,011 receiving yards in his four-year career.

Jordan Davis

It's hard to miss Jordan Davis. The Georgia product stands at 6 feet 6 inches, and 336 pounds

The Eagles' first-round pick went viral last week after he pummeled offensive lineman Cam Jurgens during a drill. Following the video, Davis told reporters he was upset about the video going viral because Jurgens has been holding his own against him throughout camp.

Jordan Davis against Cam Jurgens.



Goodness gracious.



pic.twitter.com/qQegccIbev — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 8, 2022

Davis might have a similar moment against a Jets offensive lineman on Friday night. We'll see.

Nakobe Dean

During the NFL Draft, analysts mocked the Eagles to select Nakobe Dean in the first round. But, he fell to the third round due to injury concerns.

Dean, one of the most important pieces to Georgia's National Championship defense last season, is currently listed as the second MIKE linebacker on the Eagles' depth chart behind T.J. Edwards.

It's still early in August, things can change, but Dean reportedly hasn't stood out in camp over players like Edwards and Kyzir White. Despite that, Dean has been working in with the Eagles' first-team defense at times.

Because the Eagles don't hit in camp, some of Dean's best attributes like using his athleticism to rush the passer and fill gaps aren't really utilized.

Maybe Dean will flash on Friday night and show Eagles fans why he could eventually be the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cam Jurgens

With the news of Jason Kelce's elbow surgery this week, Eagles fans will want to keep an eye on Jurgens against the Jets.

The 2022 second-round pick out of Nebraska is set to fill Kelce's shoes as the starting center if he can't play Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Kelce hasn't missed a game since 2014.

Sirianni said there's no timetable for Kelce's return, but they're hopeful he'll be back against Detriot.

Meanwhile, Jurgens said he's ready for anything that will be thrown his way.