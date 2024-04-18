Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers will not be suspended by NFL following personal policy conduct investigation

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was cleared by the NFL after an investigation into violation of the personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn't enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

Statement from the NFL on #Ravens WR Zay Flowers, who has been cleared by the league of any violations stemming from an allegation that became public in February: pic.twitter.com/Gu1Phkc8Db — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2024

"There will be no action taken by the league," the NFL said in a statement. "Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities."

Baltimore County Police suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

Flowers, the 22nd overall draft in the 2023 NFL Draft, had 77 catches for 858 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie.