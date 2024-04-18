Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers will not be suspended by NFL following personal policy conduct investigation

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was cleared by the NFL after an investigation into violation of the personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn't enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

"There will be no action taken by the league," the NFL said in a statement. "Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities."

Baltimore County Police suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

Flowers, the 22nd overall draft in the 2023 NFL Draft, had 77 catches for 858 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 3:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

