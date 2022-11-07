NEXT Weather: Election Day forecast, tracking tropical rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The new week begins with a pesky cold front that's been hanging just to the west of Philadelphia for most of the weekend. A few areas of morning clouds and fog (and even an isolated sprinkle) will slowly come to an end, as drier air along and behind the front moves in to the Philadelphia region.

The timing of this cold front is interesting; it takes its sweet time, meaning we'll spend the first half of the day ahead of it, with warm air in place.

This means we could very well tie an old record high, set back in 1938. Back then it was 76 degrees, and Monday may hit or even surpass that, before the cool-down begins Monday night into Tuesday.

Election Day through Thursday

Once the front passes through late Monday, expect a gusty northwest wind, which will help cool things off. High pressure moves in, meaning we'll see beautiful skies, winds that will (eventually) lighten up, and seasonable temperatures.

The polls are open Tuesday, and there should be no problems from the weather in your way to get there and vote. Highs will be in the upper 50s, where we belong, under sunny skies.

Expect the same weather Wednesday, followed by more sun and highs back near 70 degrees by Thursday.

Late-Week Tropical Rain?

It's true! We're watching a batch of storms over the Caribbean— two in fact -- that are poised to become "Owen" and "Nicole." Specifically, one cluster of storms near the Dominican Republic is strengthening and will move closer to Florida by the middle of the week. Tropical storm or even hurricane strength winds may impact portions of the Sunshine State, along with torrential rain and coastal flooding.

For us? We're watching this like a hawk; rain and remnants from this may end up moving up along the coast and interacting with a front by midday Friday into Saturday. This means the Delaware Valley could very well see gusty winds and heavy rain (maybe even some strong thunderstorms too) for the first half of the weekend.

It's wise now to plan ahead, and understand that nasty weather is certainly possible for the very end of the week through at least the first half of the weekend.

