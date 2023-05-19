NEXT Weather: Any rain is good rain this weekend

Watch CBS News
By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We may not want rain showers on Saturday but we sure need them. Currently, we are 1.77" below average for this month.

A paltry 0.08" has fallen as of May 19th, far from the 1.85" we should have.

It's also been a dry season with rainfall running more than 2.0" below average since March 1 and 3" below average since the start of 2023.

The majority of our Saturdays have been wet this spring but despite Mother Nature's best efforts, we are woefully dry.

So will Saturday's rain allow us to skip watering the lawn and plants? The short answer is probably not.

We are expecting 2 systems to pass the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

The first is a coastal low with plenty of moisture. This will mainly track offshore during the morning and afternoon bringing the best chance of rain to southern Delaware and South Jersey. Lesser amounts are expected in Philadelphia.

The second system drags a cold front across the entire area Saturday evening but this front will be somewhat moisture starved with limited rainfall.

Rain totals for the weekend will range from 0.50" in South Jersey and Delaware to 0.25" across Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor with less than 0.25" north and west of the city.

An isolated T-storm is possible Sunday evening and that could provide additional rainfall.

The week ahead looks to be dry and mild in the mid and upper 70's so keep that garden hose handy.

Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News.

