NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous heat, excessive humidity to peak before Philly region feels relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dangerous heat and excessive humidity are expected to peak Tuesday. It'll be another brutal afternoon for the region as heat indices soar into dangerous territory as high as 105 degrees.

Luckily, change is near and we will begin to see those impacts as early as the afternoon.

A few drenching thunderstorms are possible later in the day. Some of the gustier storms could prompt a severe thunderstorm warning, however, the severe weather threat is low.

A larger threat lies with the possibility of heavy rainfall. By Wednesday, a cold front will trigger locally heavy rain.

Storms will develop from west to east during the afternoon hours.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas. It is important to make sure you have a way to stay alert and weather aware.

Once the cold front clears, humidity begins to drop on Thursday and temperatures will fall by Friday, giving way to a refreshing end to the week and weekend.