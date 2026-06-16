1 dead in house fire in Newark, Delaware, officials say
One person was found dead in a Delaware home where a fire broke out overnight, officials say.
Fire crews were called to a home on Minor Court in Newark around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home and brought the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.
Crews found the victim inside a hallway of the home. Hoarding conditions inside the house made the firefight more difficult, according to fire officials.
Officials said a neighbor's call to 911 alerted crews to the fire.
The victim found in the home has not been publicly identified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.