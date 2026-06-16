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1 dead in house fire in Newark, Delaware, officials say

By
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner

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One person was found dead in a Delaware home where a fire broke out overnight, officials say.

Fire crews were called to a home on Minor Court in Newark around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the home and brought the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.

Crews found the victim inside a hallway of the home. Hoarding conditions inside the house made the firefight more difficult, according to fire officials.  

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Crews respond to a house fire on Minor Court in Newark, Delaware. Submitted video

Officials said a neighbor's call to 911 alerted crews to the fire.  

The victim found in the home has not been publicly identified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

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