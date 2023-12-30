Preparations underway for New Year's Eve celebrations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Preparations continue for Philadelphia's New Year's Eve celebration. This is a big weekend filled with parties, parades, and fireworks. The city is gearing up to welcome in the new year.

There's nothing better than ringing in the new year with fireworks and a party in Philly.

Penn's Landing is preparing for two shows on New Year's Eve. The firework extravaganza will light up the night sky, a spectacular that draws revelers to the Delaware Waterfront.

"It's New Year's Eve so it's a party right?!" Eric Althaus, general manager of Rivers Casino, said.

They are bringing the glitz, glam, and gold on New Year's Eve for their Golden Gala party.

"We start working on pretty much all our events but specifically for New Year's Eve, like six months in advance. When it comes to even procuring an entertainer, sometimes it's over a year in advance," Althaus said. "A lot of team members, a lot of meetings, a lot of brainstorming and collaboration."

He said there's nothing like seeing everyone enjoy themselves.

"Everyone is smiling they are happy," Althaus said. "It's a party. The energy, the vibe, the excitement. It's great."

After midnight, the party in the city doesn't stop there.

The Mummers Parade will continue the celebration on New Year's Day.

They have been prepping and practicing their performances and the weather is in their favor.

"We don't want all the hard work, the costumes, some are are expensive and they don't want them to get damaged," Mummers Museum executive director Scott Brown said.

Barricades and bleachers are set up near City Hall in preparation for the parade as the city looks forward to the fun-filled weekend.

When it comes to the fireworks at Penn's Landing, one show is at 6 p.m. and the other is at midnight.

Both shows are rain or shine and free.