New Year's Eve 2023: Here's your guide to the best fireworks shows in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Katy Perry knew what she meant when she said "baby, you're a firework," because, well, you are. And while you may have had both wins and losses throughout this year, one thing is certain: It's time to put 2023 to bed and ring in a brand new 2024.

What better way to kick off 2024 than with an out-of-this-world fireworks display? With pyrotechnics, live music and New Year's cheer on the brain, here's a list of some of this year's fireworks shows throughout the Delaware Valley.

Philadelphia

When you think of fireworks in Philadelphia on Dec. 31, you're more than likely thinking of the city's annual New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Delaware River waterfront. This massive pyrotechnic spectacle has two showtimes, a 6 p.m., for those looking to make it an early night or for those who have young children, and another that begins at midnight.

Both shows, the 6 p.m. "Let The Games Begin" and the midnight "Have a Philly New Year" are rain or shine, according to VisitPhilly.com. The best part of all? Both shows are free!

The fireworks are best viewed throughout Old City and Penn's Landing because they will be set off from a boat near the Ben Franklin Bridge. For an uninhibited view, be sure to check out any of these spots:

Race Street Pier

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Pier 68

Washington Avenue Pier

The Moshulu

Keating's Rope & Anchor

The Spirit of Philadelphia

Fringe Arts

Rivers Casino

New Jersey

For all of our South Jersey friends, we see you, and you, too, can enjoy both waterfront firework shows on the Delaware. For an unobscured view, try checking out the iconic Battleship New Jersey.

You can enjoy food, music, a cash bar and even have the chance to fire a gun salute, all with the purchase of a $10 entry ticket. Proceeds from the tickets will go to the ongoing restoration process for the battleship.

Those interested can hop aboard as early as 10 p.m.

Jersey Shore

Sometimes the most magical place to be in the winter is down the shore. If you're looking to escape the city and go somewhere a little quieter, but are still craving some action, you'll want to check out First Night Ocean City on New Year's Eve. The Music Pier kickoff and ribbon cutting begins at 3:45 p.m. Activities leading up to the fireworks show at midnight include ice skating, live music and an inflatable fun run. The luminous spectacular shoots off from 5th Street Beach.

Sea Isle City plans to ring in the new year with a fireworks display as well starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The best view is down in the sand on the beach right off of JFK Boulevard in the heart of town.

Delaware

Another vibrant sight to see will be at the Riverfront Wilmington in Delaware. For our Delaware readers, you'll want to pop by this incredible fireworks display over the Christina River and Wilmington skyline. The show begins at 9 p.m. at 815 Justison Street in Wilmington.

Pennsylvania

If you're looking for a more kid-friendly alternative, Sesame Place in Langhorne will also hold a fireworks show with special guests Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Count von Count. The musical fireworks show begins at 6 p.m., and entry to the park will close five minutes before the spectacular begins.