Peddler's Village holds 4th Annual Peeps in the Village

More than 100 masterpieces made of Peeps are on display at Peddler's Village

LAHASKA, Pa. (CBS) -- Whether you love them or hate them, Peeps have become synonymous with the Easter season. Instead of eating the sugar-coated marshmallow bunnies, residents in Bucks County are turning them into works of art.

"I think you saw it, the impact full of color and amazement, of like, 'somebody made that out of Peeps?'" Peddler's Village Director of Festivals & Events Joseph Albert said.

For the fourth year in a row, Easter time at Peddler's Village means a total Peeps takeover. Inside the visitor and event center, guests will find more than 130 marshmallow masterpieces currently on display.

"Everything is made with Peeps," Albert said.

Albert proposed the idea for the annual Peeps in the Village. He can't pinpoint where the public passion comes from but says it's undeniable.

"Everybody likes Peeps. I think it's the color. It's the squishiness, it has texture, and it molds really well into fun things which you can see here," Albert said.

Anyone can submit their work of art in one of three categories:

Diorama

Sculpture

Wall Art

The only rule is every submission must be made with and inspired by Peeps.

"It doesn't have to be every inch with a Peep, but like your diorama is going to have other fun things and it's going to have a few Peeps in it, but it has to be Peep inspired and also it's always good to have a good Peep pun," Albert said.

From the "hot hare balloon" to "Home Peep-out" to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, there's clear no shortage of Peeps creativity.

The passion for Peeps extends beyond the displays and competition. Peddler's Village is also offering a number of different food and drink options, from desserts to pancakes, even iced coffee. And you guessed it, the theme is all Peeps all the time.

"Of course Peeps are manufactured in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, so we consider them very local," Director of Marketing Christine Triantos said.

Triantos says the Peeps in the Village event attracts locals and tourists alike.

"There are people who traveled far and wide to come and see this Peeps display and nothing makes us happier than to be able to offer something that is truly enjoyed by members of the public," Triantos said.

If you want to see these peeps in person, she recommends you get to Peddler's Village as soon as possible.

You can check out the displays in person until April 23. Peddler's Village is open every day except for Easter Sunday.

The winners of this year's competition will be announced this Friday, April 7.

