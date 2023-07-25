Battleship New Jersey undergoes major restoration project
Camden, N.J., (CBS) -- If you were ever looking for your sign to visit the historic Battleship New Jersey in Camden, here it is.
The battleship, also known as the "Big J" is undergoing a major restoration project along the Camden Waterfront. Crews are in the process of replacing the entire teak deck. Portions of the teak were last replaced a decade ago, but the majority of the ship's deck is still from the original ship.
Wanting to hold on to history? Well, guess what? You can buy a piece of the historic teak deck complete with a certificate of authenticity.
All of the proceeds from the teak sale will go directly to the restoration and preservation of the ship.
