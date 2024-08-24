Watch CBS News
SEPTA introduces new bus and subway schedules ahead of fall season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is switching up its schedules for bus and subway services beginning Sunday ahead of the back-to-school rush this fall.

The transit company's new schedules will impact those who plan to take SEPTA by bus or metro, including trolleys, Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and Norristown High Speed Line.

Several SEPTA bus lines will also change during the second week of September to align with the new Regional Rail schedules. 

The schedule changes include adjustments to accommodate more riders in the fall, current ridership patterns and staffing levels, according to SEPTA.

Here is a timeline for the rollout of the new bus and metro schedules.

Bus and metro schedules starting Aug. 25

2345679121416171820212223242526272829303132333537383940

42434445464747M4849505253545556575859606164656667687073,

7577798488899394979899124129130131132135

BLVDDIRGHJKLRXHRoute 10 [T1]Route 11 [T4]Route 13 [T3]

Route 15 [G]Route 34 [T2]Route 36 [T5]Broad Street Line [B]Market-Frankford Line [L]

Bus and metro schedules starting Aug. 26

181962788090929596103104105106107108109110111112113114115117118119

120123125126127128133139150201409411415426428433438439441442445

446447448450452461462475476477478484490492495

Route 101 [D1]Route 102 [D2]Norristown High Speed Line [M]

New bus and metro schedule starting Sept. 8

204

Bus and metro schedules starting Sept. 9

206310311LUCY GoldLUCY Green

For a full list of SEPTA's schedules and additional information, check out the transit company's website.

