New Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff ready to prove 2023 season wasn't fluke

New Eagles DC Vic Fangio tasked with getting defense back on track after 2023 season

New Eagles DC Vic Fangio tasked with getting defense back on track after 2023 season

New Eagles DC Vic Fangio tasked with getting defense back on track after 2023 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Months ago, the Philadelphia Eagles traded their best pass rusher to the New York Jets. Haason Reddick is now holding out for a new contract as training camp begins.

Meanwhile, the Birds are looking to replace his production.

The Eagles have two new coordinators and a lot of new players, especially on the defense, including edge rusher Bryce Huff, who's taking over for Reddick.

Huff signed a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Birds this offseason. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said there is still work to be done for Huff.

"He has the talent to do what we want him to do, it's just he's got to get familiar with doing it," Fangio said. "So, it will be a work in progress. Does it look like he can do it today? No, but I do think eventually he will."

Huff is entering his fifth season in the league. He said he's ready to prove his double-digit sacks last year with the Jets weren't a fluke and that he can stop the run for all three downs.

"If you watch my film, I have been physical in the run since I've been in the NFL. I was starting year two, I played a lot of run. I got good film. Year three, whenever I was on the field, I got good film. And the last year, I put on good film in the run as well, so I'm not sure where that reputation came from," Huff said.

Injury notes

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was back at practice on Thusday after missing Wednesday's practice with a toe laceration.

Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was treated on the field at the end of practice for leg cramps, but the team expects him to be OK.