New mural honors 14-year-old killed outside Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students of two Philadelphia schools came together to honor the memory of a slain 14-year-old.
On Monday, Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled a mural outside Roxborough High School in honor of Nicolas Elizalde.
Elizalde was amongst a group of teenagers who were ambushed by gunmen following a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School last September.
Elizalde was a freshman at W.B. Saul High School, but played football for Roxborough.
Students from both schools participated in design sessions and paint days with muralist Calo Rosa.
Monday's ceremony also included a traditional Aztec dance to celebrate Elizalde's Mexican heritage.
Four suspects are in custody in connection with Elizalde's death.
A fifth suspect, Dayron Burney-Thorn, remains at large. A $50,000 reward is being offered for Burney-Thorn's capture.
