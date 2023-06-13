Watch CBS News
New mural honors 14-year-old killed outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students of two Philadelphia schools came together to honor the memory of a slain 14-year-old.

On Monday, Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled a mural outside Roxborough High School in honor of Nicolas Elizalde.

Elizalde was amongst a group of teenagers who were ambushed by gunmen following a football scrimmage outside Roxborough High School last September.

Elizalde was a freshman at W.B. Saul High School, but played football for Roxborough.

Students from both schools participated in design sessions and paint days with muralist Calo Rosa.

Monday's ceremony also included a traditional Aztec dance to celebrate Elizalde's Mexican heritage.

Four suspects are in custody in connection with Elizalde's death.

A fifth suspect, Dayron Burney-Thorn, remains at large.  A $50,000 reward is being offered for Burney-Thorn's capture.

