Delaware County, Pennsylvania inmates prepare for life after jail by training rescue dogs

A group of inmates in Delaware County is preparing for reentry into the community with the help of some four-legged companions.

Through the New Leash on Life program, inmates at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Concord Township are gaining career readiness and life skills by training rescue dogs for adoption.

Over 12 weeks, inmates train the dogs on basic commands like "sit" and "stay," helping prepare them for life in permanent homes. At the same time, participants attend workshops focused on resume writing, job interview preparation and interpersonal communication. They also have access to therapy.

"The dogs help the individuals to get in touch with the compassion that lives within them that sometimes they bury deep within them because they don't feel good about themselves and the things that they've done," Rob Rosa, Senior Vice President of Programs for New Leash on Life, said.

The program is built around second chances for both people and animals.

Several inmates who spoke about the program said the benefits have been immense, improving their patience, focus and confidence.

"My life has changed because I actually look forward to something now," one inmate said. "Skills I've picked up is more so anger management. That's really the biggest thing, right? These dogs are so emotionally supportive."

The dogs live with the inmates at the facility, sleeping in crates inside their cells. Jail officials said the benefits extend beyond participants.

"Staff walks the dogs through the hall and outside, and that's a reason for everyone to get together, talk, discuss the dogs," George W. Hill Correctional Facility program administrator Kelly Shaw said. "'Do you have a dog? What kind of dog?' And it brings staff together in a way that we didn't expect."

All six dogs currently in the program already have loving homes waiting for them. One inmate said he's seen a dramatic change in his shelter dog, Pumpkin Pie.

"When he first came, he was hiding behind chairs, shaking his leg, tucking his tail," the inmate said. "Now he's one of the most loudest and playful dogs."

Graduation for this group is scheduled for Thursday. After completing the program, inmates will move into two-month paid internships in industries such as auto services, home improvement and animal care.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon secured $1.9 million in federal funding for prison-to-community workforce development initiatives, supporting the program operated in partnership with the nonprofit New Leash on Life USA.

For both the inmates and the dogs, New Leash on Life offers a fresh start and a path forward.