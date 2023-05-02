"It has become my life's calling": Volunteer firefighters on frontlines of NJ wildfires

WHITING, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey firefighters worked long hours to contain a wildfire last month that forced people out of their homes, and burned thousands of acres in Ocean County. Many of the first responders helping were volunteer firefighters – meaning they also juggled their full-time jobs with being on the frontlines.

"I love it doing it. It's a passion. Grew up with it," Ian Engel, Chief of Whiting Fire Department, said.

Lifelong career and volunteer firefighter Bob Morris is currently the Assistant Chief with Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Company.

"It has become my life's calling and my tombstone will reflect that when the time comes," Morris said.

Engel, Morris and their departments responded alongside more than 30 volunteer companies during Jimmy's Waterhole fire. The wildfire – named after a small body of water – burned nearly 4,000 acres.

"Just seeing volunteer companies all the way from seaside park here in whiting. It's crazy just seeing the amount of effort the guys put in," Engel said.

Jimmy's Waterhole fire saw mandatory evacuations as the fire crept into neighborhoods including this one here in Lakehurst. Volunteer firefighters were on hand to alert neighbors in the middle of the night – they had to leave, and they had to leave now.

"We wouldn't be anywhere without them," NJ Fire Service Section Fire Warden, John Earlin, said. He continued, "I can't be everywhere and when I'm fighting the fire I had to rely on somebody else, like I said, to do the evacuation."

Volunteer firefighters were key in helping the New Jersey Forest fire Service during the 42 hours it took to contain the fire. But what many forget is these firefighters have full time jobs outside of the firehouse. For example, Engel is a plant manager at a local asphalt company.

"You work all day and then you come home and want relax and bam you're going to a fire like Jimmy's Waterhole and you're there 24 hours, 12 hours. Just no sleep, going, going, going," Engel said.

Volunteer numbers -- across the country – are dwindling. New Jersey and Ocean County are no exception. Morris said it is fire like Jimmy's Waterhole that shows just how important their job is.

"Training requirements are a lot, but today we work two jobs. We just have different demographics as well. People are different," Morris said.

For these volunteers, it is the passion to give back that drives them from dedicating countless hours to their communities, and they do not plan on stopping any time soon.

Outside of supporting your local volunteer firefighters, the best way they say to repay them is consider joining the ranks.