What's left behind after historic Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire

MANCHESTER, N.J. (CBS) – Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire burned nearly 4,000 acres in Ocean County, New Jersey, last month. Officials say it was the largest wildfire they've seen in the Manchester area since the 1990s.

"On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, it happened and nobody was ready for it. It happens here," Lakehurst Borough Police Chief Matthew Kline said.

For more than 30 years, John Earlin has worked for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

"When I first pulled up here, they had told me we were in pretty good shape…" Earlin said while driving through the Pinelands.

A little more than two weeks after the fire was contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service took CBS News Philadelphia to where the fire burned in Manchester. Over 42 hours – nearly 4,000 acres both in Manchester and neighboring Lakehurst burned.

"I looked in the rearview mirror as we were chasing spots down and all I could see was just 200-foot wall of flames coming and I chased everyone out of the woods," Earlin said.

This 30-second video shows the extreme conditions inside the firelines of the Jimmy’s Waterhole Wildfire in Manchester Township, Ocean County, on April 11. pic.twitter.com/XxPhcZxFQX — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 24, 2023

Local law enforcement also helped, alongside volunteer firefighters throughout the fire. Kline said in about an hour, first responders evacuated dozens of homes, including a nearby motel threatened by the fire, all overnight.

"I believe it was a real wakeup call how within a moments time they were asked to evacuate," Chief Kline said.

Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan added: "This stuff happens here all the time. We're right on the edge of the pinelands, we're right in the middle of it. This section of town, Whiting…is basically an island surrounded by the Pinelands."

Not even a month after Jimmy's Waterhole fire was contained, see green vegetation has already begun to sprout.

"I see what's going to be a future wildfire again. In New Jersey, the pines exist because of wildfire and this area has burnt in the past and will burn in the future," Trevor Reynor, Assistant Division Forest Fire Warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said.

No structures were lost and no one was injured as those on the fire service worked around the clock to put it out.

"You look at it and I think about what it's going to look like in a month. It's going to be very green. The pine barrens, they like fire," Earlin said.

This year has seen more fires and more acres burned compared to this time last year. Since January 1 – the forest fire service said the state has seen more than 7,900 acres burn in nearly 580 fires. Last year – the agency said more than 670 acres were burned in 467 wildfires.

"This year, we didn't receive much snowfall and it's been relatively dry without rain," Reynor said.

Raynor said wildfires are not uncommon this time of year. However, he stresses the importance for those who live near the Pinelands to always be prepared in case a fire like Jimmy's Waterhole happens.

Officials said the rain this past weekend – more than 5 inches in some parts of Manchester -- helps as fire season continues. Still, they're on standby for what may come next. Spring fire season lasts through May 15.

"It's been a long couple of weeks here, a lot of the firefighters are getting some well needed rest these last couple of days of rain, but we aren't out of the woods yet," Raynor said.