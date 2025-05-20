New Jersey Transit trains back on track after strike, bringing customers a sigh of relief

New Jersey Transit riders happy to see trains back on track after strike

NJ Transit is back on track — literally. Trains are up and running and have resumed their normal schedules following the first rail strike in decades in New Jersey.

NJ Transit and the union representing engineers reached a tentative agreement on Sunday night.

The strike started on Friday, and service was halted for four days, affecting the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the system.

"I am so pleased that the union and NJ Transit reached an agreement. Now it goes to the union to ratify, and it will then come to the NJ Transit board," said Kris Kolluri, NJ Transit president and CEO.

Many passengers who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said they are happy the strike is over because their backup plans weren't nearly as convenient or were too expensive.

"Car was not an option for me. Amtrak was kind of expensive, so when this actually broke and got settled, I am like, 'This is so great, I get to enjoy the day,'" said Frank Giffone. He said he got tickets through a lottery to go to New York to see the Old City Hall train station in Manhattan for his birthday.

"When this transit strike came around and popped up last week, I was like, 'Oh great. How am I going to get to Manhattan?'" he said

Others said they are relieved travel will be smoother this week.

"I am planning a trip to the airport this coming week, and I was a little nervous it was going to affect getting to the airport via public transportation," said Mackenzie Mueller from Washington.