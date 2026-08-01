New Jersey restaurants limiting single-use plastic utensils in takeout orders under "Skip the Stuff" law

The "Skip the Stuff" law went into effect in New Jersey on Saturday.

At the Haddon Diner in Haddon Township, Jose Lopez was working the window to help pack takeout orders, and for years he says he's always thrown extra items inside the bag.

"Automatically, we always put silverware in the bags and ketchups, syrups, and other condiments," Lopez said.

Starting Saturday, Lopez no longer has to include single-use plastic utensils, napkins, or condiments. Now, customers must request them. It's a change he says will take some getting used to.

"I don't think a lot of people will know about the law at the beginning and maybe there is going to be some conflictions between them and us," he said.

Officials say the goal is to reduce unnecessary plastic waste and help keep it out of landfills while also minimizing litter. The New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association says businesses will also benefit.

"It can certainly save them money in the long run, most of our restaurants have been moving toward a more sustainable approach already," said Amanda Stone, Vice President of Public Affairs.

Under the law, mobile orders will also not include utensils or condiments unless you check a box requesting them.

Kathleen Burns thinks the law is a great idea.

"I can't stand the waste that comes with those utensils, which I can't ever remember using, so in my pantry I have a giant bag of these utensils," Burns said.

Derrick Williams called the change awful.

"Because I'm not going to always remember to ask for condiments or a fork and if I'm going somewhere where I need to eat quick, then I don't have what I need," Williams said.

Like it or not, New Jersey will issue warnings to businesses that don't comply, with violations and fines to follow.