New Jersey winemaker says drought helps the grapes, but he's grateful for the rain this week

New Jersey winemaker says drought will make for better wine

The much-anticipated rain finally made its way into the Philadelphia region this week.

For many gardens, nurseries and farms, the rain was needed.

But in Hammonton, New Jersey, Sharrott Winery says the drought wasn't all that bad.

Sprawling on 34 acres, 22 of those under vine, the owner of the South Jersey winery says the drought conditions actually helped their vines.

Owner and winemaker Larry Sharrott said in the spring, the rain helped their vines grow.

Come August, the rain tapered off and the dry weather from there on out was used to their advantage.

"For grapes, if it's dry starting in August and then running through the entire harvest season, that's really good," Sharrott said. "It helps concentrate the juice basically, so especially with red wine it makes a much more robust red wine. They take on much nicer fruit flavors."

Sharrott said the team was also happy when it finally rained after the long stretch.

He said it was perfect timing because the vines could use a boost of hydration.

"But the fact that we have some rain now is really good for the vines because at this point they really need a good drink so they can begin shutting down for winter. We want them to be nice and hearty by the time we get the cold January and February temperatures," he said

And if you are looking on the bright side, too, Sharrott say they are looking forward to future wines.

"We are going to have some great wines in a couple years when these come out of barrel," he said.