New Jersey health department detects second case of West Nile virus, prompting investigation

After cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Health Department said Tuesday it has detected a second case of West Nile Virus. A positive laboratory test result of the virus was reported to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, prompting an investigation.

West Nile Virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Thirty-nine states have reported 491 cases of West Nile in 2024, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Nile virus has already claimed the lives of five people this mosquito season, including two in New Jersey.

State health officials say the best way to avoid contracting the virus is by avoiding mosquito bites.

"To do so, residents should wear long sleeved shirts and pants when possible, use bug spray and take steps to control mosquitos on their property by removing standing water," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the health department, said in a statement.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is to use insect repellent.

Betteridge also says the Mosquito Control Commission has completed additional spraying, treating, trapping and mosquito testing in the area.

During the summer and fall months, the Camden County Mosquito Commission schedules spraying on an as-needed basis, based on results from their surveillance efforts and input from the public. Visit the commission's website for the full schedule of treatments.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include but are not limited to fever, headache, altered mental status and other neurologic dysfunctions.

To date, there have been 15 human cases of West Nile virus in New Jersey in 2024.

For more information or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission.