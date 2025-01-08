New Jersey woman shares harrowing battle with norovirus as it continues to spread across the country

Record number of norovirus outbreaks surge across the U.S., CDC says

Norovirus, often referred to as the stomach bug, is surging across the United States as the new year begins. The CDC says there have been a record number of outbreaks.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal virus, and the best defense is good hygiene and cleaning. And for this one, hand sanitizer won't work.

Susan Striewski is happy to be back at work in South Jersey after a nasty bout with the virus that quickly spread through her family.

"That stomach bug just started picking us off one by one," Striewski said.

She says it started right after family gatherings for Christmas Eve and Christmas when she and about 20 relatives had symptoms that included diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

"A mess is a word I would use," Striewski said. "I couldn't believe it hit all of us, that many households."

Norovirus can spread anywhere easily through contact with an infected person. Ingesting contaminated food or water and touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth can be treacherous, according to Dr. Martin Topiel from Virtua Health.

Topiel says norovirus can be difficult to control because it can spread through the air and can live on surfaces for days.

"Routine sanitizes and cleaning may not be enough," Topiel said.

He says bleach-based cleaning products are most effective for combating norovirus along with careful handwashing with soap and water. And it needs to be repeated for some time.

"We know people can be contagious up to two weeks later even if their symptoms have resolved," Topiel said.

Norovirus symptoms typically last for a couple of days and can be dangerous if people get dehydrated. Over the counter remedies can help prevent that.

"Be on the lookout — it will kick your butt," Striewski said.

She is relieved the family has recovered, but Christmas 2024 will be remembered for one very unwelcome visitor.

The CDC says a new strain of norovirus now makes up a majority of outbreaks and that could be why it's spreading so quickly.