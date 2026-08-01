New Jersey State Police seeking help identifying human remains found in Brigantine more than four decades ago

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public's assistance with identifying human remains discovered in 1982.

Police say the remains of a man were found in a marshy meadow area next to Golden Hammock Thorofare, in Brigantine City, Atlantic County, on May 14, 1982.

Investigators estimate that the man died sometime between 1981 and 1982.

He is believed to have been a white man between the ages of 35 and 45, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

A composite sketch was created depicting what the victim is believed to have looked like at the time his remains were discovered.

New Jersey State Police

Anyone who may recognize this individual or may have information about his identity is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554 or missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

You can also contact Lt. J. Glasser at the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414 or jglasser@brigantinenj.gov.

Anonymous tips are welcome.