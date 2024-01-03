South Jersey communities prepare for possible snow this weekend

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The salt pile at Camden County's Public Works Complex sat untouched for two years with back-to-back mild winters. But come this weekend, that could change.

"Everything for us is about preparedness, and I think regardless of what's going to happen, we always prepare for what we think is going to happen," Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said.

Bob Harris, the county's director of public works, said the dump truck and backhoe are brand new and ready to roll.

"We're ready, our crews are trained, our equipment is ready," Harris said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia weather: Who will get the most snow this weekend? The details are uncertain

With no measurable snow since January 2022, the county has been able to reallocate some of its winter budget to buy new equipment and complete other infrastructure projects with money left over.

"We might have a drainage issue within the county somewhere or within the county roads, and we can reallocate the funds to that project," Harris said.

In Haddonfield, plows are being hooked on to trucks and crews are getting equipment ready. The public works department is closely monitoring the forecast to see if there is a better chance for snow, rain, or a mix in the area. That all plays a part in how to pre-treat the roads.

RELATED: How Allentown Public Works prepare ahead of weekend's possible winter storm

"Last year we were really hoping for snow," Odett Lenchus said. "We just didn't get any."

The Lenchus family is hoping to see all snow this weekend, but Lara Lenchus admits she will have to search for the winter gear because it hasn't been used in awhile.

"Last year was very mild so the girls were very disappointed," she said.