How Allentown Public Works prepare ahead of weekend's possible winter storm

How Allentown is preparing ahead of weekend's possible winter storm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Snow is likely coming for the Lehigh Valley. That means public works departments there are gearing up.

It's clear driveways, empty sidewalks and green grass in Allentown Wednesday but it looks like this won't last for long.

Nikki: Snow this weekend, are you ready?

Keith Cowan: Not really. Haven't really planned for it.

Laura Dombrosky is waiting to see if the snow will actually fly.

"I think that I'm ready for the snow but I feel like they always say we're going to get a lot more than we normally do, so I don't know," Dombrosky said.

No matter what the winter storm brings this weekend to the Lehigh Valley, the city of Allentown Public Works said it's ready to go.

"Preparation, that's really where it starts," Mark Shada said.

Director Shada said that all begins Wednesday, three days before the system moves in.

"Just making sure that our employees are ready, our equipment is ready and we have adequate supplies to fight each storm event," Shada said.

Allentown Department of Public Works said this shed holds about 3,000 tons of salt.

Some of that salt is being dumped into trucks already.

Shada notes city plows are responsible for more than 420 roadway miles. He adds at least 45 trucks will work the storm.

"We actually started today pretreating our roadways with salt brine," he said.

Other preparations include outfitting trucks with spreaders and plows.

Shada said his crew is up for whatever the storm brings to the city.