New Jersey 7-Eleven stores add new security measures after multiple skimming devices found

How to protect your money, data from skimming devices like the ones found in New Jersey

CINNAMINSON, NJ (CBS) — 7-Eleven is announcing new safety procedures after two skimming devices were found last week in South Jersey.

The first skimmer was found April 1 inside the 7-Eleven store on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Police said an investigation revealed the skimmer was placed in the store on March 22 around 9:21 p.m. Days later, another skimmer was spotted at the 7-Eleven on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Both cases remain under investigation.

"Anytime there is money involved, somebody always finds a way to get that illegally," said Vincent Emmanuel, the spokesperson for the Delaware Valley 7-Eleven Franchise Owners Association.

Emmanuel told CBS News Philadelphia stores are now repositioning cameras around their ATMs to capture any suspicious activity, and employees are being issued a daily checklist, which includes checking the ATM and card readers for skimming devices. 7-Eleven employees are also being told to be on the lookout for anyone hanging around the ATM for long periods of time.

"As a company, we have instructed all our franchises and employees to look out for this kind of an operation," said Emmanuel, who added the procedure helped an employee spot a skimmer recently at a store in Kensington. "I just wish they would use their talent to do something else rather than try to get money from the ATM machine."

According to the FBI, skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion a year.

Vanessa Foreman said she was a victim.

"About a couple months ago they got me, and they took my whole check," said Foreman, who now routinely checks her bank statement.

The skimmer devices fit over card readers or keypads, and thieves can then download the data.

The FBI warns consumers to be on alert and recommends the following tips:

Inspect ATMs, POS terminals and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. Don't use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., there are fewer devices that steal chip data versus magnetic strip data.

Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. Use a credit card instead.

Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn't return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.