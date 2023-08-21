17-year-old killed in double shooting at "unsanctioned car meet" in Delaware: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a double shooting during an "unsanctioned car meet" early Sunday morning in New Castle, Delaware, police said.

The incident took place at the Delaware Logistics Center located at 2421 Bear Corbitt Road in New Castle at around 2 a.m.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital and died, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot and placed in stable condition, police said.

The identities of the 17 and 21-year-old aren't known at this time, but police said both of them are from New Castle.

Police said a large crowd gathered for a car meet. At some point, the two people shot were involved in a confrontation where "numerous shots were fired," police said.

Authorities said the crowd dispersed and an unknown amount of suspects fled the area.

Police are asking for the public's help in the case and to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729.