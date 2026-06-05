New bike lane in Philadelphia's Old City sparks split reactions from residents, cyclists and drivers

A newly installed protected bike lane on Third Street is generating both praise and criticism from residents, cyclists and drivers in Society Hill and Old City.

The bike lane, which was installed between South and Market streets, is designed to expand Philadelphia's bicycle network while improving safety for cyclists.

Supporters say the changes are already helping slow traffic and reduce conflicts between vehicles and bicycles.

"It seems like cars are a lot more cautious. They're looking where they're going, they're paying attention because they don't want to veer into the flex post, but also speeds are down to something more reasonable," said Andrew Posmontier of Philly Bike Action.

Cyclists who regularly travel the corridor say the protected lane makes the street easier and safer to navigate.

"It used to be that there weren't any lane markings of any kind, so it was hard to tell where cars were going to be," said cyclist Mike Sgier.

Sgier said the new design provides clearer guidance for both cyclists and motorists.

"This just makes it clearer and creates less conflict," he said.

However, some residents argue the redesign has created new challenges, particularly when vehicles stop in the travel lane.

One of the most common complaints is that the lane configuration can lead to significant traffic backups. Critics say congestion can stretch from Market Street to Pine Street when a vehicle stops to unload or make a delivery.

"I have absolute fright to come home and unload my car," said Judie, a Society Hill resident.

Residents living along the corridor say the design could complicate routine activities and raise concerns about emergency access.

"What if we need an ambulance? What if the backup from just one person stopping in the car lane?" Judie said. "Nobody's moving. It's going to cause other problems."

Others say the flexible bollards separating the bike lane from traffic create obstacles for deliveries, contractors, and moving crews.

"We're not against the bike lane, but we're against the bollards in the bike lane," said Society Hill resident Barry Eiswerth. "The bollards are flexible things that can be moved very quickly, and you could do the bike lane without the bollards as they are on other streets in the city."

But bicyclists say that the barriers are a key safety feature and should remain in place.

"Do we want to prioritize convenience over safety?" Sgier said. "For bicyclists, these kinds of protections are keeping us safe and keeping the community safe."