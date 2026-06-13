Neighbors call for change after a number of crashes along Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Brewerytown

There are calls for change in Brewerytown after a number of serious crashes.

Home surveillance video showed the moment of impact when police say a driver behind the wheel of a stolen SUV crashed into another car in the middle of the night.

"It woke me up and then I just heard boom boom boom boom, and I woke up and was like that's too close," said Ryan Moten, who heard the violent crash from his bedroom.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Girard Avenue around 2:30 Saturday morning. Moten says his car, which was parked on the street, was smashed and left totaled.

"I'm very frustrated, it's like I just try to do the right thing, and people just have no regard," Moten said.

After the crash, police say at least two people jumped out of the stolen SUV and got into a red car before speeding away.

"It's damaged pretty bad," said Wade Shelton, whose SUV was also damaged.

The front bumper of Shelton's car is now cracked and the hood is dented.

"I'm retired on a fixed income, it's going to cost me $1,000," Shelton said.

"If you sit on any of these steps then you see reckless driving day in day out," said Khalid Kemp, who lives on the block.

Just last week, CBS Philadelphia told you about two cars that flipped over days apart in the same area on Girard Avenue.

Now, Kemp has started a petition. He says drivers constantly speed, run red lights, and drive recklessly...and he's asking the city to improve traffic safety on his block.

"We need some additional lights and crosswalks at 30th and Girard and an enforcement mechanism, either a photo camera or video camera," Kemp said.

Kemp says he's hoping to obtain 100 signatures before requesting a meeting with City Councilman Jeffery Young Jr.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to Young's office. We're told he is aware of the complaints in the neighborhood and is looking into the request for safety measures.