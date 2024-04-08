UConn wins NCAA men's basketball tournament, defeating Purdue 75-60

The Connecticut Huskies are the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball champions after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 in the Championship Game on Monday night.

The Huskies went into halftime with a six-point lead, but a dominant defensive performance early in the second half, holding Purdue to just 10 points in over 10 minutes of play, allowed Connecticut to break away.

This is UConn's sixth men's basketball title and second championship in a row. The Huskies are the first men's basketball team to repeat as champions since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.