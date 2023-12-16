Watch CBS News
Report: NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized with a shattered hip

Former Los Angeles Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was taken to a hospital after he fell and shattered his hip at a Los Angeles concert Friday night, according to multiple outlets.

TMZ was the first to report the accident, saying that paramedics rushed the 7-foot-2, 76-year-old basketball legend to the hospital. It is not known what concert he was attending, or where.

This medical emergency comes three years after Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and beaten it, and was battling chronic myeloid leukemia.

Abdul-Jabbar, who was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr, is known as one of the NBA's greats, with the former center posting the second-highest all-time points total behind LeBron James.

He retired from the sport in 1989 at the age of 42 with a multitude of records to his name and remains the all-time leader in minutes played and field goals made.

