National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in West Caln Township
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An EF1 tornado touched down in a Chester County town Friday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday.
The tornado in West Caln Township dropped at Baldwin Road around 11:10 a.m. and then moved east. It had a peak wind of about 105 mph and traveled about 1.8 miles before dissipating, the National Weather Service says.
There are no reported injuries as a result of this tornado. It was one of two that dropped on the region as strong, gusty storms swept through the region Friday morning and afternoon, bringing lightning that may have sparked fires at a Montgomery County home and a Northampton County apartment complex.
The other tornado, an EF0, hit in Pemberton, N.J. That is considered a minor tornado with wind speeds between 65-85 mph.
Investigators were headed out to the scene to survey the damage and determine the tornado's rating.
The storms sparked tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across the Philadelphia region.
Saturday and Sunday's weather is looking better as our region remembers Juneteenth and families prepare to celebrate Father's Day.
